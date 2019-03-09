|
Richard "Rick" Richter
Rock Valley, Iowa - : Richard Richter, 91, of Rock Valley, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 11, at 3:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Rock Valley with Father Douglas Klein celebrating the mass. Following the mass, a private family interment with military rites by the Rock Valley American Legion will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. After interment, an open house for Richard's celebration of life will be held at the Rock Valley Golf Course from 5:00-7:00 PM. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Sunday, March 10, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley from 3:00-4:30 PM. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Richard Donald Richter was born April 19, 1927, to Lawrence and Tene (Trebon) Richter. He was raised in Rock Valley, Iowa with his brother, Robert. Rick graduated from Rock Valley Community High School in 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army. He served stateside, as well as in Europe. After his service, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Kersbergen on February 3, 1951. This past February, Rick and Evelyn celebrated sixty-eight joyful years of marriage. They farmed north of Rock Valley for fifty-one years. It was there that they raised their four daughters. In 2002, they left the farm to make their home in town.
Richard was a dedicated, lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Faith and family were his priorities. He was a jack of all trades, a mentor, and enjoyed lending a hand whenever it was needed. He demonstrated patience, kindness, and a strong sense of faith throughout his life. Rick shared his quick wit and sense of humor freely. He loved a good joke, and if he gave you "a bad time", you knew that you were in his good graces.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Evelyn; four daughters, Renee (Ron) Pedersen, Helen (Doug) Davelaar, Laura (Mike) Den Boer, and Sarah (Mike) Van Egdom, all of Rock Valley; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Richter of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kersbergen of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Tene; brother, Robert; Evelyn's parents, Harry and Hulda Kersbergen; Evelyn's brother, Lyle Kersbergen; and infant son of Helen and Doug Davelaar.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 9, 2019