Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Richard Dee
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed at sfumc.org
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Garden
Richard Stocking Dee

Richard Stocking Dee Obituary
Richard Stocking Dee

Sioux Falls, SD - Richard Stocking Dee, 81, passed away April 19, 2020.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Dee, his children, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, Worthing, SD, Anna (John) Van Gorp, Sheldon, IA, Susanna (John) Fife, Chesterfield, VA; Siblings, Steve (Gail) Dee, Loveland, CO, Linda Dee, Seattle, WA, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee, Charity Dee Hoffelt and parents, H. Paul & Helen Dee.

A private family service with livestream will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, April 24 at First Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed at sfumc.org. Interment will be 1:00p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
