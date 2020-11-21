Richard StrangSioux Falls - Richard Strang, 64, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away November 16, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Wanda; daughter-in-law Jennifer Reiners; two grandsons Mason and Gavin; siblings Mary Ann Stahlke, Watertown, SD, Eileen Lindner, Watertown, SD, Joe (Millie) Strang, Grand Forks, ND, Carol (Marvin) Rinehart, Kranzburg, SD, Renee Strang (sister-in-law), Sauk Rapids, MN, Charlene (Tom) Bludorn, Watertown, SD, David (Joan) Strang, Strandburg, SD, Janice (Bryant) Reinhard, McCall, ID; and many other relatives and friends.Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Miller West Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, with services to be held in Kranzburg, SD, at a future date.