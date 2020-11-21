1/1
Richard Strang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Strang

Sioux Falls - Richard Strang, 64, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away November 16, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Wanda; daughter-in-law Jennifer Reiners; two grandsons Mason and Gavin; siblings Mary Ann Stahlke, Watertown, SD, Eileen Lindner, Watertown, SD, Joe (Millie) Strang, Grand Forks, ND, Carol (Marvin) Rinehart, Kranzburg, SD, Renee Strang (sister-in-law), Sauk Rapids, MN, Charlene (Tom) Bludorn, Watertown, SD, David (Joan) Strang, Strandburg, SD, Janice (Bryant) Reinhard, McCall, ID; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Miller West Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, with services to be held in Kranzburg, SD, at a future date.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved