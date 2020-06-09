Richard Underberg
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Underberg

Sioux Falls - Richard Underberg, 81, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.

Richard Leonard Underberg was born May 24, 1939 between East Sioux Falls and Larchwood, IA. He grew up in East Sioux Falls and received his education at East Sioux Falls schools and in Brandon, SD.

On February 8, 1961 he was united in marriage with Judy Hales in Sioux Falls. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Egan, SD for 7 years, then moved to Hartford SD for the next 4 years, eventually settling in Sioux Falls. Richard worked at Sweetman Construction, John Morrell & Co., Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, and First Christian Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Judy, of Sioux Falls; his children, Dianna Walters of Des Moines, IA, Deanna Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD, Richard J. (Melody) Underberg of Humboldt, SD, Verla Thomas of Omaha, NE and Roger Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, David (Donna) Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD; Edna Newman also of Sioux Falls, and Millie (Jerome) Kafka of Red Wing, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randall; 5 brothers, Ervin, Raymond, Bob, Paul and Marvin; and one sister, Halen Paa.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday at the Larchwood City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Please continue to check Richard's page on the Miller Funeral Home web site for further updates.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Larchwood City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved