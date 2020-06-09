Richard UnderbergSioux Falls - Richard Underberg, 81, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.Richard Leonard Underberg was born May 24, 1939 between East Sioux Falls and Larchwood, IA. He grew up in East Sioux Falls and received his education at East Sioux Falls schools and in Brandon, SD.On February 8, 1961 he was united in marriage with Judy Hales in Sioux Falls. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Egan, SD for 7 years, then moved to Hartford SD for the next 4 years, eventually settling in Sioux Falls. Richard worked at Sweetman Construction, John Morrell & Co., Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, and First Christian Church.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Judy, of Sioux Falls; his children, Dianna Walters of Des Moines, IA, Deanna Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD, Richard J. (Melody) Underberg of Humboldt, SD, Verla Thomas of Omaha, NE and Roger Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, David (Donna) Underberg of Sioux Falls, SD; Edna Newman also of Sioux Falls, and Millie (Jerome) Kafka of Red Wing, MN.He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randall; 5 brothers, Ervin, Raymond, Bob, Paul and Marvin; and one sister, Halen Paa.Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday at the Larchwood City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Please continue to check Richard's page on the Miller Funeral Home web site for further updates.