|
|
Dr. Richard W. Van Beek
Sioux Falls - Funeral services for Dr. Richard William Van Beek, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Aberdeen, will be 1:30pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational Church, Aberdeen, with Pastor Sheila Apland-Ottenbacher officiating. Burial at Riverside Cemetery with Military honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. Richard died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 S. Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Richard William Van Beek was born March 29, 1928 in Westfield, ND to Alice (Rypkema) Van Beek and Edward Van Beek. During his childhood, he lived with his family on farms around the communities of La Plant and Ridgeview, SD. Richard was the fourth child of eight siblings. He attended High School in Pollock, SD. Richard attended Northern State Teacher's College in Aberdeen and graduated in May of 1951 with a BS in Education.
He joined the US Army in 1951 during the Korean War and served 2 years stateside. Following his service, he taught school in Selby, SD for 3 years. During that time, he met Luvina "Lu" Stoecker, they married on December 27, 1954. Richard became the Superintendent for Northville, SD school system.
Richard and Lu's first daughter, Carla, was born in 1957, and they moved to Aberdeen in 1960, where their second daughter, Leslie was born. Richard then studied for his doctorate in Greeley, Colorado, and their third daughter, Holly, was born in Greeley in July of 1961. Richard and Lu's fourth daughter, Lynn was born in Aberdeen in February of 1964. Richard received his PhD in Education Administration from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO. in May of 1964. Richard became the Dean of Admissions and Records at Northern State College and continued in administrative positions until 1988 when he returned to the classroom to teach Business Administration until he retired in 1992.
Richard was heavily involved in community service throughout his life. He served on the Aberdeen School Board, he was active in Kiwanis and received the Outstanding Service award in 2011. He was active in NSU Retired Teachers Association, served on the SD State Library Board, the North Plains Hospice Advisory Board, was inducted as a State Ambassador, a 55-year member of Plymouth Congregational Church at which he served on numerous boards and committees. His hobbies were history, geography, politics, fishing, and hunting. Richard was a voracious reader. He and Lu enjoyed traveling all their lives.
Grateful for having shared his life include his wife of nearly 65 years, Lu; daughters, Carla Van Dyke (Ron), Sioux Falls, SD; Leslie Van Beek, Sioux Falls, SD; Holly Swedeen (John), Sioux Falls, SD; and Lynn Ewing (Mike), Milwaukee, WI; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren; two brothers, Bernard Van Beek of Everett, WA and John Van Beek (Betty) of Pollock, SD; sister-in-law Peggy Van Beek of Pollock, brother and sister-in-law, Loven & Shirley Stoecker of Faulkton, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, five siblings Harvey Van Beek, Everett Van Beek, Laura Arndt, Gordon Van Beek, and Edith Dienert. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019