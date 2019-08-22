|
Ricky Bohn
Sioux Falls - Mundwiler Funeral Home announces the death of Ricky Bohn, age 59, formerly of Twin Brooks, SD, who passed away on August 20, 2019, at South Ridge Healthcare in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Milbank. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday. Father Gary DeRouchey will celebrate the Mass and burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
Ricky David Bohn was born on July 11, 1960, in Milbank, SD, to Russell and Florence (Sullivan) Bohn. He attended school in Milbank, graduating from Milbank High School in 1978. Ricky entered the United States Navy in 1978. He worked as an electrician in the Navy until 1982. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Twin Brooks, South Dakota.
Ricky worked at Cold Spring Granite Company until he relocated to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked as a cabinet maker for Showplace Wood Products. He loved his job and took great pride in his craftsmanship.
Ricky loved to hunt and to golf. He also loved to fish and to fry what ever fish he could catch. Ricky wasn't materialistic and got his enjoyment out of life by spending time with those he loved. He had a friendly personality and could put a smile on anyone's face.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lexi Bohn (Dallas Rasmussen) of Viborg, SD; one grandchild, Cadence Moser, and her father, Paul Moser of Rapid City, SD; sister, Leila Bohn of Milbank, SD; brothers: Arlin (Bev) Bohn of Twin Brooks, SD; Billy (Sherry) Bohn of Peru, IN; and Danny (Glenda) Bohn of Milbank, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marybeth Moser; and sister, Trela Fouquette.
Mundwiler Funeral Home of Milbank is in charge of the arrangements for Ricky Bohn. To leave an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 22, 2019