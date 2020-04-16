Resources
Ricky Dean Juhnke

Ricky Dean Juhnke Obituary
Ricky Dean Juhnke

Sioux Falls - Ricky Dean Juhnke, 63, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. "Rick" was born on October 12th 1956 to Raymond and Lucille Juhnke. In 1984 he was married to Gwen Horst and together they raised 4 loving children. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Carol. Rick is survived by his wife, four children, Collin and his wife Nichole, William and his wife Monique, Garrett and his wife Felicia, Kassandra and her fiancé Grant. Rick worked as an electrician, husband and father his whole life. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. Most will remember Rick to be the center of any gathering and always having the best stories to tell. He is and will forever be greatly missed and remembered. Private family services will be held at a later date. www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
