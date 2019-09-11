|
Riley J. DeBelts
Sioux Falls - Riley DeBelts, 22, died Sat., Sept. 7, 2019. His funeral service will be 7 PM Fri., Sept. 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5:30 PM Fri., Sept. 13 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends until the start of the service.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Tara DeBelts, Sioux Falls; his sister, Kaylee DeBelts, Phoenix, AZ; his brother, Brady DeBelts, Sioux Falls; his maternal grandparents, Reg and Barb Schenk, Sioux Falls; and his girlfriend, Alea Stammer, Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Riley for a memorial yet to be established by his family. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019