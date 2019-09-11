Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley DeBelts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley J. DeBelts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley J. DeBelts Obituary
Riley J. DeBelts

Sioux Falls - Riley DeBelts, 22, died Sat., Sept. 7, 2019. His funeral service will be 7 PM Fri., Sept. 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5:30 PM Fri., Sept. 13 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends until the start of the service.

Survivors include his parents, Mark and Tara DeBelts, Sioux Falls; his sister, Kaylee DeBelts, Phoenix, AZ; his brother, Brady DeBelts, Sioux Falls; his maternal grandparents, Reg and Barb Schenk, Sioux Falls; and his girlfriend, Alea Stammer, Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Riley for a memorial yet to be established by his family. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Riley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now