Rita A. Stewart
1933 - 2020
Rita A. Stewart

Sioux Falls - Rita Stewart, 87, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Rita Ann Johnson was born March 10, 1933 at Centerville, SD. She grew up in Parkston, SD where she received her education. She moved with her family to Lennox during her sophomore year of high school completing her education at Lennox High School, graduating in 1951.

On June 2, 1951 she was united in marriage with Donald E. Stewart in Lennox, SD. The couple lived in Lennox where Rita worked as activities director of the Lennox Good Samaritan Center. She retired from that position in 1991. Her husband, Donald preceded her in death on September 8, 2014.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Tom Stewart of Rapid City, SD, Chuck (Barb) Stewart of Lennox, SD, Pam (Tom) Larson of Sioux Falls, SD, Jeff (Norma) Stewart of Luverne, MN, Mike (Lori) Stewart, Scott (Chris) Stewart, John Stewart (Ginger Lund) of Sioux Falls, and Lisa (Greg) Goembel of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one sister, Paulette (Dave) Gillespie of Brandt Lake, SD.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Stewart and a grandson-in-law, Joel Oltmanns.

Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 am Tuesday at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church (Huntimer) near Chester, SD. Interment will be in the Huntimer Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel, with a Wake Service beginning at 6:30 pm.

The family is strongly recommending wearing masks for anyone attending the visitation or the funeral.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
OCT
5
Wake
06:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church
