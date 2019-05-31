Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Rita C. Aaker

Rita C. Aaker Obituary
Rita C. Aaker

Sioux Falls - Rita Carol Aaker, 70, died on on May 28, 2019 at her home. Falls. A memorial service will be at 10 AM on Monday, June 3, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Siena/Francis House in Omaha, NE or the Bethania Cemetery Association.

Grateful for having shared her life are siblings: Brenda (Jim) Margadant, Rapid City, SD, Sheila (Don) Aaker, Brandon, SD and Orin (Sherry) Aaker, Ochlocknee, GA; many nieces and nephews; one uncle, Emery Braa, Virginia Beach, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Florence Aaker; and infant brother, Walter Mark Aaker. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019
