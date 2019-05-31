|
|
Rita C. Aaker
Sioux Falls - Rita Carol Aaker, 70, died on on May 28, 2019 at her home. Falls. A memorial service will be at 10 AM on Monday, June 3, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Siena/Francis House in Omaha, NE or the Bethania Cemetery Association.
Grateful for having shared her life are siblings: Brenda (Jim) Margadant, Rapid City, SD, Sheila (Don) Aaker, Brandon, SD and Orin (Sherry) Aaker, Ochlocknee, GA; many nieces and nephews; one uncle, Emery Braa, Virginia Beach, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Florence Aaker; and infant brother, Walter Mark Aaker. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019