Rita C. Zakrzewski
Rita C. Zakrzewski

Sioux Falls - Rita C. Zakrzewski, age 75 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Lennox, SD. Memorial Services will be held at a later date once COVID restrictions have passed.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, David Zakrzewski of Sioux Falls; brother, Galen Jones and his wife, Shirlen of Rapid City, SD; brother, Stanley Jones and his wife, Loretta of Newport Beach, IL; sister, Linda Anderson and her husband, Carl of Modale, IA; many nieces, nephews, additional relatives and friends.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
