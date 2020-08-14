Rita C. ZakrzewskiSioux Falls - Rita C. Zakrzewski, age 75 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Lennox, SD. Memorial Services will be held at a later date once COVID restrictions have passed.Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, David Zakrzewski of Sioux Falls; brother, Galen Jones and his wife, Shirlen of Rapid City, SD; brother, Stanley Jones and his wife, Loretta of Newport Beach, IL; sister, Linda Anderson and her husband, Carl of Modale, IA; many nieces, nephews, additional relatives and friends.