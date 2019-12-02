|
Rita Elmen
Sioux Falls, SD - Rita Hale Elmen, 88, passed away suddenly of a heart-related illness on Saturday, November 30th, 2019, while dining with close friends Patty, Sue, and Bonnie at Touchmark - All Saints, her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Rita's memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with a time of sweet treats, visitation and fellowship beginning before the service at 12:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room at Our Saviors.
Rita - the only child of Sadie Matilda and Harold Elester Hale - was born on June 10th, 1931, in St. James, MN. She completed her early school years in St. James, and graduated from Madelia High School in 1949. Rita then attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, for 2 years before moving to Sioux Falls, where she worked at Vern Eide Buick.
While living in Sioux Falls, Rita met her future husband, Robert Elmen, at the Carpenter Ballroom. She refused Bob's offer to drive her home after the dance, but gave him her phone number. It was a long 2 weeks before he called, but, thereafter, the two were hopelessly devoted to each other. They were married on November 15th, 1952, in Long Beach, CA, where Bob was stationed while serving in the Korean War - and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2012 by returning to the Carpenter Ballroom, where they danced together among family and lifelong friends.
Rita and Bob had three daughters - Brenda (Dan Ordal), Sarah (Bob Kopp), of Sioux Falls; and Julie (Ken Gruys), of Truckee, CA; nine grandchildren - Chris Ordal, Erik Ordal, Emily Ordal, Kjerstin Gruys Ackermann, Hanna Gruys Setrakian, Peter Gruys, Alex Kopp, Sadie Kopp, and Julia Kopp; and one great grandchild - Oskar Gruys Ackermann. Family members cherish memories of the many wonderful gatherings and special trips shared with Rita and Bob throughout the years.
Rita made Swedish Rye bread and Norwegian Lefse nearly every holiday season, and shared her homemade Swedish Orange Rusks at all times of the year. On the day before her death, she taught granddaughter Sadie how to make Lefse. Rita's grandmother taught her to knit at age six, and she lovingly made Christmas stockings for everyone in the family - finishing great grandson Oskar's the day of her passing. She regularly contributed hand-knit sweaters through Knit for Kids - a program uniting volunteer knitters in the fight against poverty. Rita served enthusiastically on the Augustana Library Associates board from 2005 to 2011.
To know Rita was to love her, and she had many cherished friends - some of whom recently preceded her in death. Lois Loge, Sally Graff, and Lois Ahrendt were part of Rita's Bridge group, which played together for over 65 years. Devoted neighbors and friends have always provided joy and meaning to Rita's life. Among these special people are Jean and Loren Tschetter; Ann, Lauren, Ian, Sean, and Owen Kelly; Charlie and Maryann Luke; Lenore and Jim Haber; Marilyn and Mic Wooden, and her many cherished friends at Touchmark - All Saints. Rita's hospice nurse Annie and her part-time caregivers contributed meaningfully to her life in the past year.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Harold Hale; her husband Robert Elmen; and her brother-in-law, Jim Elmen. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by sister-in-law Betty (Wayne) Sass, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be directed to Augustana Library Associates (http://www.augie.edu/augustana-library-associates), Good Earth State Park at Blood Run (https://parkswildlifefoundation.org/current-projects/good-earth-historic-landmark.aspx), or Our Savior's Lutheran Church Foundation (https://oslchurch.com/about/oslc-foundation/).
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019