1/1
Rita Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Lewis

Larchwood, IA - Rita Marie Lewis age 98 died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 16th at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA, with Father Sunny Dominic as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Larchwood Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lewis family will not be present. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Jurrensfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved