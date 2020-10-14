Rita Lewis

Rita LewisLarchwood, IA - Rita Marie Lewis age 98 died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 16th at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA, with Father Sunny Dominic as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Larchwood Cemetery.Public visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lewis family will not be present. Social distancing and masks will be required.