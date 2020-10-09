1/1
Rita MacFarlane
Rita MacFarlane

Sioux Falls, SD - Rita Ethel Kinney MacFarlane, 93, passed away on October 9, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House. A private family funeral mass will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will be in Montrose, SD at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Rita's funeral mass will be livestreamed on Zoom. A link can be found on the Heritage Funeral Home website.

Rita was very loved and will be deeply missed by her children-David (Carolyn) of Council Bluffs, IA; Douglas (Kathleen) of Tea, SD; Denise (Terry) of Sioux Falls, SD; Kathryn (Richard) of Sioux Falls, SD; Julie (Steven) of Spanaway, WA; James of Albuquerque, NM; and Michael of Sioux Falls, SD. She cherished all her 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Rita will be especially missed by her only living sibling, Mary Janet Carroll with whom she talked with constantly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband David, her son Lance, 6 siblings and their spouses.

Rita's full obituary can be found at

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
