Rita Rae Erdem
April 16, 1950 -
August 15, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Vivian and Vern Dement. Survived by husband, Gaffar; brothers and sisters-in -law in Turkey; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.
INTERMENT: Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Altrusa International of Omaha in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements by:
