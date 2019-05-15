|
Rita V. Johnson
Sioux Falls - Rita V. Johnson, 76, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15 with a Trisagion Service at 6:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 16, at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1936 S. Summit Ave. with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 15, 2019