Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
1936 S. Summit Ave.
View Map
Rita V. Johnson


Sioux Falls - Rita V. Johnson, 76, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15 with a Trisagion Service at 6:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 16, at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1936 S. Summit Ave. with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 15, 2019
