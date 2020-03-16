Services
Worthington, MN - R.L. "BUD" HENDERSCHIEDT, age 82, of Worthington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Sanford Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington. He was born March 1, 1938, in Wilmont, to Roy and Caroline (Ditter) Henderschiedt. He served his country in the United States Army before being honorably discharged.

Bud married Patricia Eggleston on November 20, 1964, at St. Mary Parish Rectory in Worthington. They have made their home in Worthington ever since. Bud was self-employed in trucking in a family owned business from 1953 until his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Worthington.

Bud is survived by his wife, Patricia Henderschiedt, Worthington; three children, Stephen (Kathy) Henderschiedt, Worthington; Diana (Dan) Nelson, Valley Springs, SD; and Gregg (Stephen Johnson) Henderschiedt, Gainesville, FL; five grandchildren, Tina (Koty) Short and Sara (Mitchel) Reimers; David (Katie) Wiertzema, Jeffrey (Mandy) Wiertzema, Mark (Brenna) Wiertzema, three step grandchildren, Ashlie (Ryan) Wingate, Blake (Anna) Nelson and Casey (Chris Dickerson) Nelson; twelve great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lauren and Logan Reimers; Eli Short; Audrey, Wesley Mae and Cooper Wiertzema; Ethan Olson; Keegan and Koen Wingate; Bennett Nelson, and Myles Wiertzema. He is also survived by his brother, Allen (Theresa) Henderschiedt, Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger Henderschiedt; and a sister, JoAnn Henderschiedt.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Worthington, officiated by Father James Callahan. A celebration of his life will be held this summer for all family and friends.

Dingmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Worthington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial gifts can be made to Sanford Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington.

To view an online obituary please visit www.dingmannandsonms.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
