Rob Roy "Jesse" James
Renner - Rob Roy "Jesse" James age 66, passed away at his home in Renner, SD, on Friday October 18, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 12:00 noon, until service time at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue.
Rob Roy James, better known as Jesse, was the sixth child born to Rob Roy Sr. and Mary E. James, on June 7, 1953 in Dayton, OH. He grew up and received his education there.
Jesse then began his roofing career. He married Tammy Blankenship in 1976. The couple had two children together, Mark and Mindy James.
In August of 1982 Jesse married Mary Vanderlinde in Dayton, OH. He continued his roofing business in Kettering, OH. The couple welcomed a daughter Danielle James in 1989. The family moved to Mary's home town, Sioux Falls in July of 1990. Jesse continued his roofing business and operated it very successfully until retiring in February of 2017. Many of his nephews learned the roofing business during their summers off.
Jesse and Mary enjoyed going to the Florida Keys for the last 10-year winters. He had a passion for deep sea fishing on his boat. Jesse and Mary also traveled by motorcycle extensively throughout their marriage and never missed a year in Sturgis. He also enjoyed playing pool and dancing.
Jesse will be remembered for his very caring nature. He helped many people when they were in need and roofed their houses, allowing them to pay as they could. His kind gestures are too numerous to list. He had a teasing and fun personality and never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking and stories, especially with older people. He will be missed!
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary, Renner, SD; his children, Mark (Carrie Krull) James, Ellis, SD, Mindy James, Sioux Falls, Danielle (Birk Rosenblad Bok) James, Sunne, Sweden; his grandchildren, Faith Tufte, Ahna Baartman, Logan James, Jesse James and Aiyrah James, all of Sioux Falls; his sisters, Nancy Cearly, St. Joe, AR, and Teresa (Patrick) Klinksick, Harrison, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death parents, Rob Roy James and Mary E. James; a brother, Danny James; and sisters, Eva Drake, Catherine Casanova, and Dorothy Barger. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019