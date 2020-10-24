Robert 'Bob' Clair Stewart
Custer, SD - Robert 'Bob' Clair Stewart, 90, of Custer, South Dakota, passed away October 22, 2020, at his residence in Custer, SD.
Bob was born October 15, 1930, in Artesian, SD, to Rush and Emma (Winsel) Stewart. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marines until his honorable discharge in 1952. Bob worked for North Western Public Service for 41 years until his retirement in 1995, starting as a serviceman and ending as the Director of Consumer Services of the NWPS Redfield Division.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley of Custer; daughter, Rhonda Moen of Sioux Falls, SD; sons, Rick Alan (Julie) Stewart of Salem, Brad (Marlene) Stewart of Alliance, NE; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter and son in law, Pam and Jerry Ortman.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at CrossRoads Evangelical Free Church in Custer, SD, with Reverend Neil Magnuson officiating.
Private committal services will be held Wednesday afternoon at the
Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Operation Black Hills Cabin in Custer, SD. http://www.operationblackhillscabin.org/donation-form.html
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.