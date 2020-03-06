|
Robert A. Taylor
Tea, SD - Robert A. Taylor, 80, passed away March 6, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Brent A. (Sandra) Taylor, Chad A. (Jody) Taylor; grandchildren, Morgan A. Taylor, Aspen R. Taylor, Jordan T. Taylor, Carson Quigley, Cameron Quigley, Joe Lewellen and Ryan Lewellen, and a host of relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Miller, SD. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:000pm with a wake service to be held at 5:00pm.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020