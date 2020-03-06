Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Taylor Obituary
Robert A. Taylor

Tea, SD - Robert A. Taylor, 80, passed away March 6, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Brent A. (Sandra) Taylor, Chad A. (Jody) Taylor; grandchildren, Morgan A. Taylor, Aspen R. Taylor, Jordan T. Taylor, Carson Quigley, Cameron Quigley, Joe Lewellen and Ryan Lewellen, and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Miller, SD. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:000pm with a wake service to be held at 5:00pm.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -