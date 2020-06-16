Robert Bain
1939 - 2020
Robert Bain

Sioux Falls - Robert Bain, 80, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, June 12 in Sioux Falls.

Robert was born November 15, 1939 near Aberdeen, SD. He grew up in Aberdeen, moving to Sioux Falls in 1971.

On November 10, 1971, he married Linda Petit. Robert worked for DuAll Manufacturing in Sioux Falls for 18 years, retiring in 1989.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 - 2:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
JUN
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
