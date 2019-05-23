|
|
Robert "Bob" Benjamin Binger
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Benjamin Binger, 94, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan Village on May 21st, 2019.
The son of Benjamin and Florence Binger, Bob was born November 20th, 1924 in their farm home at Crandon (rural Tulare), South Dakota. He attended public schools at Tulare, Wolsey and Alpena. After finding work with the Alpena Journal, he served in the U. S. Army Infantry (Black Hawk Division) in Europe during World War II and later in the Philippine Islands. Bob would be awarded the Bronze Star. Following his discharge in 1946, he attended and was graduated in 1950 from Augustana College and then earned a master's degree in Journalism from Boston University in 1951.
He was united in marriage with Clarice "Cy" Sorenson on June 8th, 1950 at North Split Rock Lutheran Church near Brandon, SD. The couple had four children: Steven, Michael, Rebecca and Thomas.
Bob was general manager of the Midwest-Beach printing company in Sioux Falls for 13 years before accepting a position as Director of Information Services at Augustana College from which he retired in 1988 after 25 years of service. He also served part time as correspondent for the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to the national church body in Minneapolis.
He was a member of American Legion Post 15, and a 50-year active member of the Sioux Falls Singing Legionnaires male chorus, serving as President and Secretary. He was a member of the choir and a longtime usher at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Later in retirement, Bob enjoyed many trips with Cy, including several to Europe. One was the WWII Remembrance Tour in 2007, when he was asked to lay down a memorial wreath at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to honor an unknown French soldier from World War I.
Grateful for sharing Bob's life are his sons Steve (Sue) and Mike of Sioux Falls, his daughter Becky (Mike) Covert of Sioux Falls, and son Tom of Racine, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Elissa (Chris) Martin, Eric Binger, Quentin and Caroline Covert, all of Sioux Falls, and Ethan, Oliver and Summer Binger of Racine; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Cadence Martin of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife, Cy; a brother, Cecil; two sisters, Estelle (George) Bean and Grace (Harry) Hale and their husbands; a brother-in-law and his wife, three sisters-in-law and their husbands, a nephew, three nephews-in-law and one niece-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 25th at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will be beside his wife in the North Split Rock Lutheran Cemetery, north of Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm with the family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, May 24th at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Gifts and memorials can be contributed to the Bob and Clarice Binger Endowed Journalism Scholarship at Augustana University, Sioux Falls.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 23, 2019