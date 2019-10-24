|
|
Robert "Bob" Bruce
Sioux Falls - Robert S. Bruce, 68, passed away at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born December 15, 1950 in Detroit, MI to Harry and Dorothy Bruce. He was a story teller and loved life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Sean (Corcoran) of Sioux Falls; his sons, Michael of Sioux Falls and Matthew of St. Francis, MN; his beloved granddaughters, Lili and Violet; his sister, Kathy (Ray) Juetten of Pelkie, MI, Trisha Bruce of Adrian, MI, Mary (Steve) Smolinski of Westerville, OH; his Sioux Falls family, Paul and Susanne Nestor, Isabella, Megan and Aly McLaughlin and a host of dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rick.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019