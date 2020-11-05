1/1
Robert Burhenn
1933 - 2020
Robert Burhenn

Sioux Falls - Robert Burhenn, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice.

Robert Burhenn, son of Floyd and Alma (Janssen) Burhenn, was born on June 12, 1933, in Sioux Falls, SD. He was raised in Sioux Falls and worked at John Morrell and Co. before entering into service with the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Robert returned to work with Morrell's before moving to California.

Robert worked for a paper company and a plastic's company for about 18 years until starting A.C. Meter and Equipment Company. After retiring he moved to Sioux Falls in 1988. He met Lavonne Wittrock and the couple have been together for over 26 years.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, making greeting cards, wood carvings, bowling, and winters in Arizona.

Grateful for having shared his life are his significant other Lavonne Wittrock, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Jody Conners and her husband Jack, Santa Anna, CA; granddaughter Mary Phyllis Williams, Santa Anna, CA; sister-in-law Joyce Burhenn, Sioux Falls, SD; Lavonne's daughters Karen (George) Williamson and children Allan and Calvin, Janice (Dean) Morrison, and children Chad and Danielle; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lavonne, Dorothy, Ruth, Teresa; brothers Harold "Hutz" and Leonard.

A memorial service will be held and live-streamed at 1 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Miller Westside Chapel with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
