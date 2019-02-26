|
Robert C. Coster
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert Coster, 89, passed away Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. His funeral service will be 10 AM Thur., Feb. 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Feb. 27 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his son, Jeff (Timbre) Coster, Sioux Falls; 3 granddaughters, Crystal Marie Coster, Brianna Lynn Coster, Alannah Kay Coster; and a great-granddaughter, Pacific Rayne Coster. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019