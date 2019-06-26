Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel
300 Elk St
Elkton, SD 57026
(605) 542-4011
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Elkton, SD
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Elkton, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Elkton, SD
Elkton - Robert C. Rochel, 69, of Elkton, SD, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Brookings Health System, Brookings, SD. Bob was born October 15, 1949 at Hendricks, MN, to Harold and Geraldine (Strubbe) Rochel. He was raised in Elkton, and attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Elkton High School in 1968. Bob received a degree in psychology and sociology from SDSU in Brookings, SD, and worked in Minneapolis for an engineering company. In 1976 he returned to farm with his father and in August of that year his father passed away. Bob continued to farm. He married Mary Hoffman July 7, 1979 in Sioux Falls, SD. Their son Dave started farming with his dad in 2007. Bob was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Elkton Farmers Union Co-Op Board, Brookings County Soil Conservation Service and Brookings County Zoning Board. Bob is survived by his wife Mary; son David (Sherri), Aurora, SD; daughter Jenny (Tim) Manning, Tea, SD; four grandchildren, Brenna, Brayden, Lucas, Ellison; one brother; four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by son Christopher, granddaughter Brooklyn and his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Elkton, with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at the church with a 7:00 pm scripture service. Memorials to Farm Safety Programs. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019
