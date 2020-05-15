|
Robert Chadwell
Beresford - Robert Dean Chadwell, age 51, died unexpectedly at his home May 14, 2020 in Beresford, South Dakota. He was born December 21, 1968 in Zanesville, Ohio and adopted as an infant to Dean and Patricia (Lascollette) Chadwell.
He graduated high school in Grafton, Wisconsin and attended several years at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He always lived near his parents and for the past decade he made his home in Beresford. Robert worked at various places including the recycle center in Beresford.
Robert will be remembered for having a big heart and for being very generous, both with his time and his care and love of others. Robert mentored many young men in his life and helped them as they needed. His giving nature will never be forgotten. His mother will miss their weekly lunches and time together.
He is survived by his parents, Dean and Patricia Chadwell of Beresford; two sisters, Deborah (Peter) Morowski of Montgomery, TX and Anne (Karl) Bottesini of Meckling, SD; four nieces and nephews; uncle, Dermer Chadwell; aunts, Juanita McCombs and Mary Brown, and many cousins and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 related gathering restrictions, Robert's family will host a celebration of life service at a later date to properly celebrate his life with his family and friends.
