Robert Christianson Jr.Sioux Falls - Robert Lyle (Bob) Christianson Jr. 58, died of natural causes on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. There will be no visitation at this time. His memorial service will be planned for a future date. A headstone will be placed at Hills of Rest Cemetery.Bob was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 7, 1962 and graduated from West Central High School. He enlisted in the Army, were he served until being honorably discharged.He was very gifted in his ability as a sculptor and enjoyed owning his own dental laboratory.Bob is survived by his mother, sister, brother, former wife, two sons, and two daughters.In lieu of flowers, and to honor Bob's memory, the family would like to encourage memorials to be directed to his two favorite charities: The Humane Society and The Union Gospel Mission, both in Sioux Falls.