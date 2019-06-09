|
|
Robert D. Rae
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Rae died peacefully on May 29th at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 75 after battling many ailments over the years.
Bob is survived by his wife Natalie; children Tracey Rae of Glenview, Il, and Anthony "Tony" (Lisa) Rae of Pierre, SD, and grandchildren Stephen, Christopher and Ragan; sister Sandra (Jim) Henningsen of Camarillo, CA, and brother Roger (Judy) Rae of Sioux Falls. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert B Rae in 1965, and mother Sara Lee (Kessler) Rae in 2013.
Bob was born on April 9th, 1944 in Rock Rapids, SD to Robert and Sara Lee Rae. Bob pursued his education at SDSU in Brookings eventually graduating with a Bachelor's in Business from Northern State University in 1967. Bob began his career in Redfield beginning a long career working for the State at the Developmental Center. It was here that he met his future wife Natalie, got married, and welcomed their two sons.
Continuing their work with the State, Bob & Natalie moved their family to Sioux Falls in 1974 where Bob was employed with the State School for the Deaf as business manager. Over the next three decades Bob transitioned to the Department of Corrections working at the Penitentiary both as director of Prison Industries and as a unit manager. Bob completed his career in 2009 retiring as the director of the newly named Pheasantland Industries. He loved his many years in service to the State and especially with all of his co-workers at the Penitentiary who many became lifelong friends.
In following with Bob's desires, the family will be hosting a remembrance celebration at the Sioux Falls American Legion Post #15, where he spent many of his retired days having lunch and telling stories with friends. The celebration will be at noon on Saturday, June 15th. All are welcome to attend and share memories.
All memorials provided will be donated by the family to Ava's House in Sioux Falls, where Bob was treated with the utmost care by the most professional and friendly staff, over the last two weeks of his life.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019