Robert "Bob" Daignault
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Bernard Daignault, 60, died on Nov. 4, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. SD with his family present to greet friends for visitation from 1:00 PM on Friday until the time of his service.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Deborah Daignault; four step-daughters: Tara McBride, Heather (Mike Peña) McBride, Bobi (Vince Phrommany) McBride and Allysa McBride; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters: Charlene Bombard, Salisbury, MA, Lucille (Joseph) Stachulski, Haverhill, MA and Marcelle (Donald) Soini, Georgetown, MA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Kay Havlovic; his parents, William and Marcelle Daignault; infant sister, Lucile Daignault; two brothers, William Daignault III and infant brother, Paul Daignault; one brother-in-law, Jake Bordeaux. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019