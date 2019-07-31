|
Robert Dean Weidenaar
- - Robert Dean Weidenaar, 82 returned to his heavenly home on July 12, 2019 after a fearless battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Robert was born to the late John and Dorothy Weidenaar, a Baptist pastor and a homemaker respectively, in Gallatin County, MT on August 8, 1936. Robert was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Architecture. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. He is survived by his wife Charlene and family.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 31, 2019