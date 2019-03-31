|
|
Robert "Brad" Dyar
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert "Brad" Dyar, 77, died Friday, March 29, 2019. His memorial visitation begins at 5:00 PM Thursday, April 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Dyar; a son, Mark (Teri) Dyar, Sioux Falls; a grandson, Robert L. Dyar, Sioux Falls; and a step-brother, Dean Rizer, Minneapolis, MN. Brad was preceded in death by a son, Peter Dyar; his parents; and a sister, Debra Stevens. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019