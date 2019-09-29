|
|
Robert E. Koch
Sioux Falls - Robert E. Koch, 84, passed away September 27, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House.
Robert was born on October 2, 1934 in New Castle, Nebraska to Marie (Pierson) Koch and Hurbert Koch. Bob was raised in New Castle, Nebraska and graduated from New Castle High School in May of 1952. He married Mary Lou LaDue March of 1957 and to this Union five children were born, Kim, Jeff, Jan, Jody and Danelle. Mary Lou passed away in May of 1980. Bob married Delores Rames in September of 1981.
Bob started working at the Sioux City Stockyards right out of high school and was there for 18 years. In 1970 he became an independent cattle buyer and moved to Mitchell, SD, where he was a partner in Northwest Cattle Co. Bob and Delores relocated to Red Lodge, MT. in 1988 where he continued in the cattle business. In 1990 Bob became part of Torrington Livestock and was associated with them until his retirement in 2016. Bob and Delores moved to Sioux Falls, SD to be nearer to children and grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents Hubert Koch and Marie (Koch) Dougherty, his first wife, Mary Lou Koch and sister, Connie Davis. He is survived by his wife, Delores and five children, Kim (Kevin) Robbennolt, Jeff (Theresa) Koch, Jan Schnieders, Jody (Joe) Wallace and Dr. Danelle (Ryan) Pennock. Also surviving are two stepchildren, Dr. Ross (Dr. Laura) Rames and JoEllen Rames. Bob had 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who brought much joy and happiness to his life. Bob is also survived by 3 sister in laws, Ardis Hines, Loretta Uthe and Glenda (Wayne) Rasmussen and one brother in law, Dick Davis.
A private family service will be held at Christ the King Church with burial to follow at Mitchell, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019