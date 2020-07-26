Robert Edrich



Colton, CA - Robert Francis Edrich, 89, of Colton, CA, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side.



He was born June 29, 1931, in Hoven, South Dakota, to Lyvonne and Frank Edrich. He attended Cathedral Grade and High School, and graduated in 1949. He then went on to Sioux Falls College, and graduated in 1958 with a BS in Business.



He married Valetta Miller on November 27, 1954 in Sioux Falls, SD. They were married for 65 yrs. He worked for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, as a Counselor, for All Souls and Queen of Heaven Cemeteries for over 20 yrs. He retired in 1992.



He survived by his wife Valetta, 8 children: Marty(Julia) of Norfolk, VA; Frank (Cee) of Winston, OR; Steve (Rosa) of Seal Beach, CA; Teri of Watertown, SD; Bobby of Colton, CA; Susan (Jose) of Bellflower, CA; Scott (Alyice) of Souix Falls, SD; Merri (Ismail) of Colton, CA; 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and a cousin Bob Ernester of Madison, SD.



Preceded in death were his parents, Lyvonne and Frank, his five siblings and their spouses; daughter in law, Julia; and 2 grandchildren, Steve and Indiana.



Rosary, Mass, and Burial will take place in Long Beach, CA.









