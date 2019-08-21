|
Robert "Bob" Ellefson
Mitchell - Robert "Bob" Ellefson, 85, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday at the Church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Robert Joseph Ellefson was born on March 8, 1934 to Willis B. and Elsie M. (Lee) Ellefson in Pipestone, MN. He was raised in Flandreau, SD, and graduated from Flandreau High School. Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Glenda Faris, on April 26, 1953. From this union Bob and Glenda were blessed with five children, Nancy, Sandy, Max, Matt, and Andrea.
Bob began his career with John Deere working alongside his father, Willis, at the John Deere dealership in Flandreau. In 1969, Bob and Glenda moved their family to Mitchell to start Ellefson Implement. Ellefson Implement was Bob's pride and joy. He took pleasure in working with his employees and visiting with farmers on a daily basis. He remained in the business until he sold it in 2012. Bob and Glenda enjoyed traveling and camping. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, attending sporting events, and trips to Dairy Queen.
He served on the Board of Trustees at DWU, served on the Queen of Peace Hospital Board, coached the Mitchell Boxing Club, was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, and was the chairman of the Farm Equipment Association of Minnesota and South Dakota.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Ellefson, Mitchell; children, Nancy Ellefson, Tomball, TX, Sandy (Kenny) Hanson, Spirit Lake, IA, Max (Sandy) Ellefson, Mitchell, and Andrea (Troy) Hart, Mitchell; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Darwin Ellefson, Brookings, SD.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matt Ellefson; and sister-in-law, Diane Ellefson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SURVIVEiT. Visit SURVIVEiT.org for more information.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019