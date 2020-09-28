Robert "Bob" Erck
Centerville - Robert "Bob" A. Erck unexpectedly departed his heaven on Earth, for his Heavenly home on Saturday, September, 26, 2020 due to an accident on his farm. He is survived by his wife, Bethany and his sons, Cade and Chance.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1 at First English Lutheran Church, Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30 at the church with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Casual attire is welcomed. wassfuneralhome.com
.