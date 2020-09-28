1/1
Robert "Bob" Erck
Robert "Bob" Erck

Centerville - Robert "Bob" A. Erck unexpectedly departed his heaven on Earth, for his Heavenly home on Saturday, September, 26, 2020 due to an accident on his farm. He is survived by his wife, Bethany and his sons, Cade and Chance.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1 at First English Lutheran Church, Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30 at the church with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Casual attire is welcomed. wassfuneralhome.com

Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
I am so overwhelmed by this news! My deepest sympathy to Bethany and Donna as well as the rest of the family. May God comfort you and bring you peace. To me Bob is still that 6th grade student I taught just a "couple" of years ago. Thinking of you so very much in this difficult time.
Kathleen McCracken
Friend
September 28, 2020
Bob was such an amazing person to know I will cherish the 24yrs of friendship that I had with him. Myself and my family are brokenhearted for his family and friends. We love you Bob we will never forget you.
Stacey and Brad
Friend
