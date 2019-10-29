|
Robert (Bob) Frager
Sioux Falls - Robert L. (Bob) Frager, 90 of Sioux Falls, died, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, SD. He was born on February 24, 1929 in Madison, SD, he grew up there and attended Dakota State College. He married Mavis Witt in 1947. They lived in Madison and Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his three daughters, Vicki (Randall) Helwig of Sioux Falls, Roxy (Steven) Saufley of Waubay, and Cheryl (Graydon) Schlisner of Ramona; 4 grandchildren; 8 great children and 1 great- great grandchild and a brother Ronald of Sioux Falls.
Funeral services for Bob will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation starting at noon on Friday.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019