Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Frager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Frager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bob) Frager Obituary
Robert (Bob) Frager

Sioux Falls - Robert L. (Bob) Frager, 90 of Sioux Falls, died, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, SD. He was born on February 24, 1929 in Madison, SD, he grew up there and attended Dakota State College. He married Mavis Witt in 1947. They lived in Madison and Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his three daughters, Vicki (Randall) Helwig of Sioux Falls, Roxy (Steven) Saufley of Waubay, and Cheryl (Graydon) Schlisner of Ramona; 4 grandchildren; 8 great children and 1 great- great grandchild and a brother Ronald of Sioux Falls.

Funeral services for Bob will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation starting at noon on Friday.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.