1/1
Robert George Mines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert George Mines

Robert George Mines, aka Bob Mines, 76, of Colman, McIntosh, and Hot Springs, SD, Chihuahua, MX, and Bisbee, AZ, passed peacefully last week in Tucson, AZ.

Bob was a well-traveled and high-minded spirit whose footsteps, whether in cowboy boots or his preferred sandals, took him through chapters as a rebellious oldest son of a large South Dakota homesteading family, to the University of South Dakota in the 60s, to the University of Denver Law School, and on to pursuits as an attorney, rancher, pilot, raconteur, and a life novels are written about.

Whether defending his clients or his ranch in Mexico, hopping trains, or hitchhiking into his seventies, Bob will be remembered for his strong beliefs, equally strong opinions, passion, recklessness, and (mostly) healthy contempt for convention and authority.

Bob led a prolific life, both literally and figuratively, well past his expected expiration date considering his disregard for his personal health and safety, and due in large part to the daily attention of his daughter Josie, cardiologist Dr. Navin Kedia, his dedicated patient healthcare worker, Olivia Gamez, and his sister Mary Jane, who helped nurse him back to health after triple bypass surgery, for all of whom the family is greatly appreciative.

Bob will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved children, Reason Mines, Adrian Mines, Michael Mines, Josie Mines, Tanner Delannoy, Eli Mines and Levi Mines, his grandchildren, his surviving siblings, Mary Jane Nelson, Thomas Mines, David Mines, Nancy Hansen, Mark Mines, and Brian Mines. Bob's passing is preceded by that of his parents, George and Genevieve Mines, his brothers, Roger and Paul, and his son, Zachary.

Masses will be said in his name in Bisbee, AZ; Rapid City, SD; and Coleman, SD (dates to be shared once finalized); he will be celebrated at a Sun Dance in Porcupine, SD with close relatives and elders in July of 2021, and friends and family are encouraged to continue sharing Bob Mines stories in his memory at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RobertMines/. There are lots to tell.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
5203226131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved