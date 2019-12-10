|
|
Robert Getz
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Getz, 87, of Sioux Falls, formerly Kadoka, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter; two brothers: William (Lu) Getz and Paul (Ida) Getz; five sisters: Bertha (Art) Zeller, Marie (Charles) Illian, Laura (Rudy) Vollmer, Betty (Alvin) Long, and Margaret (Spike) Johnson; his mother and father-in-law Merle and Olive Parke; brothers-in-law: Clifford Parke, John Parke, Charlie Williams, and Jerry Kerkvliet; and special nieces and nephews.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Frances Getz; children: Scott (Anita) Getz, Roger (Angel) Getz, and Deb (Rob) Whipple; grandchildren: Megan (Ryan) Faber, Daniel (Alyce) Whipple, Molly Whipple, Marissa Whipple, Hallie Getz, Brady Getz, and Dawson Getz; great grandchildren: Grant Faber, Lauren Faber and Addisyn Whipple; sisters-in-law: Priscilla Parke, Kathy Parke, Faye Kerkvliet, and Aletha Parke; brother-in-law Bill (Lola) Parke; and many cherished family members.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019