Robert H. Fedde
Centerville - Robert Fedde, 90, passed away October 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. wassfuneralhome.com
Robert was a dedicated Pastor who served many area congregations. He is survived by his children, Elise (Scott) Helland, Gurnee, IL, Mark, Saint Louis, MO, Kari (Tim) Ostrem, Centerville, SD, Miriam (Todd) Klemme, Bagley, MN, Kathryn Barrett, Omaha, NE, Rachel (Donald) Nelson, Medford, WI, and Heidi, Fargo, ND; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary (Warren) Switser, Charles William "Bill" (Bonnie), Thomas (Pat), and Linda (Robert) Pierson; and brother-in-law, Dennis Sorheim,