Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hagmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Hagmann


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Hagmann Obituary
Robert "Bob" Hagmann

Dickinson, ND -

Robert "Bob" Leon Hagmann, age 83, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Dickinson, ND. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD with Family Present Visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM, at the funeral home.

Bob was born on November 5th, 1935 in Belgrade, NE to Alfred and Helen (Becker) Hagmann. After graduation he went on to work for Lucent Technologies/AT&T. Bob retired in 1987 after 33 ½ years with the company. He took a leave from his career to serve in the United States Army and then on to the Army Reserves until the end of his service in 1964. On October 28th, 1967 he was married to E. Eileen Schauermann. They relocated from Colorado to Sioux Falls in 1969 where he resided until July of 2017 when he moved to Dickinson, ND to live with his daughter Rebecca.

Throughout his life, there were many things that Bob enjoyed. He was an avid bowler early on, and also enjoyed golfing with his friends several times a week after retiring. There was no place he would rather be though than on the water. Regular camping trips with the family were sure to be somewhere along the Missouri River with easy access to a boat ramp. No past time surpassed the love he had for fishing.

Grateful for sharing his life are his son, Ronald Hagmann of Howard, SD; daughter, Rebecca Bensen of Dickinson, ND; son, Michael (Sue) Hagmann of Grand Island, NE; two grandchildren, Bryson and Cassandra; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; parents, Alfred and Helen (Becker) Hagmann; brothers, Paul and Jerry Hagmann.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now