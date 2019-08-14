|
Robert "Bob" Hagmann
Dickinson, ND -
Robert "Bob" Leon Hagmann, age 83, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Dickinson, ND. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD with Family Present Visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM, at the funeral home.
Bob was born on November 5th, 1935 in Belgrade, NE to Alfred and Helen (Becker) Hagmann. After graduation he went on to work for Lucent Technologies/AT&T. Bob retired in 1987 after 33 ½ years with the company. He took a leave from his career to serve in the United States Army and then on to the Army Reserves until the end of his service in 1964. On October 28th, 1967 he was married to E. Eileen Schauermann. They relocated from Colorado to Sioux Falls in 1969 where he resided until July of 2017 when he moved to Dickinson, ND to live with his daughter Rebecca.
Throughout his life, there were many things that Bob enjoyed. He was an avid bowler early on, and also enjoyed golfing with his friends several times a week after retiring. There was no place he would rather be though than on the water. Regular camping trips with the family were sure to be somewhere along the Missouri River with easy access to a boat ramp. No past time surpassed the love he had for fishing.
Grateful for sharing his life are his son, Ronald Hagmann of Howard, SD; daughter, Rebecca Bensen of Dickinson, ND; son, Michael (Sue) Hagmann of Grand Island, NE; two grandchildren, Bryson and Cassandra; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; parents, Alfred and Helen (Becker) Hagmann; brothers, Paul and Jerry Hagmann.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019