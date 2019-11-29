|
|
Robert J. Geigle
Brandon, SD - Robert J. Geigle, 55, the Marine Hypnotist, died suddenly in a car accident on November 19, 2019, in Sparks, NV.
A Celebration of Robert's life will take place in the Spring of 2020.
Robert leaves behind his father, Tim Geigle, Brandon, SD; mother and step-father, Sandy and Phil Lavoi, Green Valley, AZ; sister, Carmen Schaffer, Lakeville, MN; nephews, Leo and Jude Schaffer, Lakeville, MN; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019