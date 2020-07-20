1/1
Robert Joseph Zeig
1943 - 2020
Robert Joseph Zeig

Campbell - Robert Joseph Zeig, 77, of Campbell, MN, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, MN, on July 7, 2020. Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, no service will be held at this time. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Robert was born in Dell Rapids, SD, on May 18, 1943, to Joseph and Audrey (Schwartz) Zeig. After his schooling, Robert owned and operated "Zeig Brothers Gas Station" for many years. After meeting Cheryl McKittrick at a gas station and knowing each other for 31 years, they later fell in love, and were united in marriage on September 14, 2005, in Sioux Falls, SD. Throughout the years, they loved to play cards together and garden.

An avid outdoorsman, Robert had a deep appreciation for nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, teaching them everything he knew. He loved playing cards, especially pinochle, and was notorious for winning every bid.

Robert is survived by his wife, Cheryl Zeig, of Campbell, MN; sons from a previous marriage, Chris (Emily Fellner Zeig) Zeig, of North Caldwell, NJ, and Nick Zeig, of Astoria, NY; granddaughter, Chloe Zeig, of Caldwell, NJ; siblings, Earl (Rose) Zeig, of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary (Larry) Thomas, of Albuquerque, and Paul (Sonia) Zeig, of Sioux Falls, SD; and sister-in-law, Sandy McKittrick, of Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Audrey Zeig; and brothers, Larry and Jerry Zeig.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home
303 5Th St N
Breckenridge, MN 56520
(218) 643-5593
