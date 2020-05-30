Robert "Bob" Kenyon
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Kenyon passed away on May 27th at the age of 62.
Bob was born on November 11th, 1957 in Sioux Falls, SD. Bob is survived by a sister: Sue Rossow; brother: Rich (Susan); sons: Ryan (Jen) of Harrisburg, SD and Troy (Amy) of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his brother: Bill; and parents: Richard and Adele.
Memorial details to be announced at a later date. Expanded obit is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in Argus Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2020.