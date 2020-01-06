|
|
Robert Kogel
Sioux Falls - Robert J. Kogel, age73, of Sioux Falls died Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am on Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home with a 7pm Prayer Service.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Laura of Sioux Falls; 2 children, Troy Kogel (Melissa Riedy and her daughter, Naoma McLean) of Sioux Falls, Sherry (Jack) Cary of Sioux Falls; one grandson, Lars Kogel; 3 sisters, Jane Kogel of Sioux Falls, Kathy Christensen of Sioux Falls, Debbie Stoltman of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Joyce Kogel of Albert Lea, MN and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jean (McRoberts) Kogel; 2 brothers, Dick and Paul Kogel and 2 brothers-in-law, Eric Christensen and Tim Stoltman. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020