Robert "Bob" Kono
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert C. "Bob" Kono, 89, passed away Thur., June 6, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Tue., June 11 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at 1 PM Tue. at Hurley Cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., June 10 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; 3 children, Charles (Barbara Parrott) Kono, Fairhope, AL, Gary (Jo) Kono and Lori (Bruce) Hanson, both of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children, George (Ruby) Holborn and Mary (Tom) Klobier, both of Sioux Falls, Roger Holborn, Cheyenne, WY, Alice (Charles) Walsch, San Francisco, CA; 10 step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to Children's Inn, 409 N. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019