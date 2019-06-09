Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hurley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Kono


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bob" Kono Obituary
Robert "Bob" Kono

Sioux Falls, SD - Robert C. "Bob" Kono, 89, passed away Thur., June 6, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Tue., June 11 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at 1 PM Tue. at Hurley Cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., June 10 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; 3 children, Charles (Barbara Parrott) Kono, Fairhope, AL, Gary (Jo) Kono and Lori (Bruce) Hanson, both of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children, George (Ruby) Holborn and Mary (Tom) Klobier, both of Sioux Falls, Roger Holborn, Cheyenne, WY, Alice (Charles) Walsch, San Francisco, CA; 10 step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to Children's Inn, 409 N. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now