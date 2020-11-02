Robert "Bob" KrellBaltic - Robert (Bob) Walter Krell was born November 3, 1945 to Genevieve (Frisby) and Donald Krell, he passed away peacefully November 1, 2020 at home with his family at his side.Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Harold and Ardith Petershagen; nephews Michael Krell, Timothy Archer, sister-in-law Barb Krell, brothers-in-law Mario Pliego, Douglas Petershagen, & Larry Archer, son-in-law Ryan Larson, & many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Bob is survived by his wife, Dorthy, Baltic; children, Stacy (Ryan) Palmer, Albert Lea, MN; Shelly Larson, Baltic; Robbie (Shelly) Krell, Brandon, Donald (Sara) Krell, Baltic; seven grandchildren, Jordan Holland, Tanner Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Taylor Palmer, Kenadee Krell, Sutton Larson and Karter Krell; his siblings, Rosalie Pliego, Burnsville, MN; Brian (Ellen) Krell, Tea; Shelia (Robert) Gunderson, Sioux Falls; and Ronald (Linda) Krell, Washington; and Stacy and Shelly's father, Arnold Jansen, Sioux Falls.