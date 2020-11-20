Robert L. Fry
Sioux Falls - Robert L. "Bob" Fry, 77, died Thur., Nov. 19, 2020. His memorial visitation will be from 10-11 AM Mon., Nov. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. No services are planned.
Survivors include 5 siblings, Norma Hoover, Sioux Falls, John Fry, Irvine, CA, Jerome (Elaine) Fry, Omaha, NE, Shirley Helwig, Lee's Summit, MO, Bonnie Wald, Santa Ana, CA; and 13 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to the Disabled American Veterans
