Robert L. Plimpton
Robert L. Plimpton

Sioux Falls - Robert L. Plimpton, 83, Sioux Falls, SD passed away on November 3, 2020 at his home after a short illness. Bob was born July 15, 1937 at Garretson, SD to Lyman and Marcella (Fitzgerald) Plimpton. He attended Colman High School where he graduated in 1955. Bob then joined the US Airforce until his discharge in 1960. He continued to be in the SD Air National Guard until the Mid-80's. Bob married Jeanette Wolles on July 2, 1960 in Colman, SD. He then attended General Beadle College in Madison, graduating in 1965. Bob sold educational materials for various publishing companies to schools until his retirement. Jeannette preceded Bob in death on July 8, 2007. Anyone who knew Bob, knew he had a great passion for fishing and family. He enjoyed sports but there was nothing better than a day on the river, in Bob's eyes.

Thankful for sharing his life are his six children: Pamela (Steven) Klatt, Minneapolis; Julie (Terry) Wulf, Sioux Falls; Christa (John) Poppenga; Sioux Falls; Robert Jr. (Tammy) Plimpton, Crooks, SD; Shelly (Tom) Schnetter, Sioux Falls; Jennifer (Craig) Daniels, Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren: Amelia Klatt, Kayla Siemonsma, Megan Klatt, Lucas Poppenga, Justin Plimpton, Joe Schnetter, Christopher Poppenga, Jack Schnetter, Ella Daniels, Nathan Daniels; 4 great grandchildren and a sister Marcella Brown, Jasper, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, Eileen Smith and Joan Eitriem and his brother James Plimpton. Please direct your memorials to a charity of your choice or the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Michael Parish, Sioux Falls with burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Live stream will be available at www.skrochfc.com. Visitation without the family present will be Thursday from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at the church.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
